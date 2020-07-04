Connect with us

Jimmy Patronis offers Independence Day grilling tips

Rain-free Fourths of July make for more Republicans, and other holiday stats

Florida Highway Patrol vows to enforce safe and sober driving over the Fourth of July weekend

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission urges safe boating practices over July 4th weekend

Blue Jays granted exemption to train in Toronto, not Dunedin

Jeb Bush muses technology, staying at home in real estate innovation pitch
grilling out
Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Jimmy Patronis offers Independence Day grilling tips

Without grill safety, family time can turn to tragic time.

The Fourth of July: an occasion to for families in Florida and throughout the country to celebrate American independence, often around the grill.

However, without grill safety, family time can turn to tragic time.

July is the worst month for grilling accidents, which are responsible for 19,000 trips to emergency rooms per year.

To avoid such outcomes, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis offers five grilling tips for the 4th.

The first rule of grilling safety, per Patronis’ office? Check for propane leaks in the tank hose and connections. Propane is notoriously combustible.

The second rule should be obvious to most: Grill outdoors.

While some may be tempted to bring the charcoal or propane inside, Patronis advises against that.

Likewise, one should not grill under a canopy of branches or by one’s deck.

Patronis has offered similar counsel in the past, such as ahead of Memorial Day 2018: “Always use propane and charcoal grills outside, in a clear area, unobstructed by tree limbs or fixtures. Position the grill away from awnings, deck railing and other structural elements of the home.”

Children and pets, both of which may be tempted to check the grill out, should be dissuaded from doing so.

Likewise, grills should not be left unattended.

