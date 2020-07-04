Jimmy Patronis offers Independence Day grilling tips

The Fourth of July: an occasion to for families in Florida and throughout the country to celebrate American independence, often around the grill.

However, without grill safety, family time can turn to tragic time.

July is the worst month for grilling accidents, which are responsible for 19,000 trips to emergency rooms per year.

To avoid such outcomes, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis offers five grilling tips for the 4th.

The first rule of grilling safety, per Patronis’ office? Check for propane leaks in the tank hose and connections. Propane is notoriously combustible.

The second rule should be obvious to most: Grill outdoors.

While some may be tempted to bring the charcoal or propane inside, Patronis advises against that.

Likewise, one should not grill under a canopy of branches or by one’s deck.

Patronis has offered similar counsel in the past, such as ahead of Memorial Day 2018: “Always use propane and charcoal grills outside, in a clear area, unobstructed by tree limbs or fixtures. Position the grill away from awnings, deck railing and other structural elements of the home.”

Children and pets, both of which may be tempted to check the grill out, should be dissuaded from doing so.

Likewise, grills should not be left unattended.