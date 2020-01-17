Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House looks at $462 million for teacher pay

Emails & Opinions Headlines

It's time for the Competitive Workforce Act to be heard

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.17.20

Headlines Influence

APCIA outlines priorities for 2020 Legislative Session

2020 Headlines

Mike Pence extolls administration's faith, values, economy for Latinos

2020 Headlines

Val Demings for Vice President? Idea being pushed

Headlines

House looks at $462 million for teacher pay

Lawmakers have been scrambling to find money for the Governor’s pay initiative

on

A House education panel on Thursday unveiled an early budget recommendation that includes $462 million for teacher pay raises after conducting a “budget exercise” for the coming fiscal year.

House PreK-12 Appropriations Chairman Chris Latvala, a Clearwater Republican, said the exercise was done to see if existing money in the education budget could be shifted to fund other issues.

He said his committee will recommend cutting $520 million from some education programs, including $284.5 million from the “Best and Brightest” teacher bonus program. Latvala will recommend $462.6 million be reallocated to what is known as the “base student allocation” with the intent of funding teacher pay raises.

Ever since Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out $900 million in pay initiatives, lawmakers have been scrambling to find money.

The Governor has urged state lawmakers to approve a $600 million plan to set a minimum salary of $47,500 for public school teachers and $300 million for a new bonus program for teachers and principals.

House Speaker Jose Oliva opened the 2020 Legislative Session on Tuesday with a pledge to “work toward a significant, equitable and substantial proposal” on teacher pay that can also accommodate wage increases in other critical areas of state government.

The recommendation from Latvala’s committee will be sent to House Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, a Fleming Island Republican, for consideration.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.