Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

GOP candidates file in Alex Andrade, Mike La Rosa districts

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Mark Oliver swaps east Hillsborough House District race to run for Wengay Newton's seat

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Cris Dosev sets sights on Alex Andrade and HD 2

Legislative Campaigns

Joshua Anderson seeks route to SD 13 on bipartisan issues

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Swing Left targets 20 state legislative seats for 2020 cycle

Legislative Campaigns

Thad Altman draws primary challenger

Legislative Campaigns

GOP candidates file in Alex Andrade, Mike La Rosa districts

Two new Republican candidates running for state House.

on

Two Republicans have opened campaign accounts to run this year in state House districts held by Republican Reps. Alex Andrade of Pensacola and Mike La Rosa of St. Cloud.

Pensacola Republican Cristov Dosev opened an account Tuesday to run in House District 2, which is made up of parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Andrade, who is seeking reelection, had raised $106,920 for his campaign account as of Dec. 31, a finance report shows. Also in the race is Pensacola Democrat Dianne Marie Krumel.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud Republican Gary Allen Scott became the sixth candidate to open a campaign account to run in House District 43, which is made up of parts of Osceola and Polk counties.

La Rosa cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Other candidates with open accounts are Republicans Fred Hawkins, Dianna Liebnitzky and Benny Valentin and Democrats Barbara Cady and Victor Sims.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

In this article:, , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.