GOP candidates file in Alex Andrade, Mike La Rosa districts

Two Republicans have opened campaign accounts to run this year in state House districts held by Republican Reps. Alex Andrade of Pensacola and Mike La Rosa of St. Cloud.

Pensacola Republican Cristov Dosev opened an account Tuesday to run in House District 2, which is made up of parts of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Andrade, who is seeking reelection, had raised $106,920 for his campaign account as of Dec. 31, a finance report shows. Also in the race is Pensacola Democrat Dianne Marie Krumel.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud Republican Gary Allen Scott became the sixth candidate to open a campaign account to run in House District 43, which is made up of parts of Osceola and Polk counties.

La Rosa cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Other candidates with open accounts are Republicans Fred Hawkins, Dianna Liebnitzky and Benny Valentin and Democrats Barbara Cady and Victor Sims.