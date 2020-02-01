Displacement from hurricane may impact census, officials warn

The displacement of Panhandle residents to Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi after Hurricane Michael might not be enough to prevent fast-growing Florida from getting two additional congressional seats after this year’s U.S. Census.

But the October 2018 storm could put a crimp in population-based federal assistance for the Panhandle.

State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz told members of the Florida Complete Count Committee this week that a significant number of people remain displaced by the Category 5 hurricane.

“It’s difficult to determine exactly the full number of what that may be,” Moskowitz said. “Bay County had the greatest impact, but that doesn’t mean places like Calhoun County or Gadsden County or Jackson or Gulf didn’t also have impacts as far as people migrating out.”

More than 27,000 households required some housing assistance after Michael, with about 500 still in the Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer program. Population numbers are expected to be down at Tyndall Air Force Base, where every structure was impacted by the storm and personnel were relocated, and at the 14 major correctional institutes across the Panhandle. Moskowitz said Gulf Correctional Institute remains at 38 percent capacity.

For a comparison, Moskowitz noted that five years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans had 140,000 fewer people, including 56,000 fewer children, about a 29 percent drop.

Bay County had about 30,000 people displaced by Michael, with 3,000 fewer students, or about a one-third impact.

The Census is used to determine how congressional seats are divvied up among states and how federal money is distributed throughout the country. With less than two years between Hurricane Michael and the Census, Bay County has asked for a special count.

“I want people to be talking about that,” Moskowitz said Wednesday. “We’re going to need additional boots on the ground in my opinion, going door to door. And we’re going to have to have some conversations about how there’s still people that are not back … that are going to be trickling in over the next several years, and we shouldn’t necessarily wait 10 more years to count those people.”