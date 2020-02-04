Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate temporarily postpones bill requiring parental consent for youth abortions

Headlines South Florida

After suing over his removal, Scott Israel seeks to block Governor's motion to dismiss

2020 Headlines

More mayors weigh in for Mike Bloomberg

2020 Headlines

DCCC targets Ross Spano in snarky Valentine's Day-themed Facebook ads

Headlines Influence

Public school 'moment of silence' proposal clears House, Senate committee stops

2020 Headlines

At least half Iowa results expected by day’s end, Dems say
Sen. Kelli Stargel's controversial abortion bill passed the Senate.

Headlines

Senate temporarily postpones bill requiring parental consent for youth abortions

The bill may come back up Thursday.

on

On Tuesday, the Senate was positioned to pass a controversial “parental consent” bill regarding abortion access for minors.

Sen. Kelli Stargel’s bill (SB 404), a Republican priority and a wishlist item for Gov. Ron DeSantis, was queued up for its third reading.

Just minutes after protesters chanted things like “SB 404, don’t bring it to the floor” and “Kelli Stargel is not my mother,” the Senate looked poised to take up the bill.

Tuesday promised more discussion, but the bill was temporarily postponed without it.

Last week, the bill survived a number of Democratic amendments on party lines.

Current law states a minor’s parents must be notified 48 hours before she obtains an abortion, with some exceptions.

The Stargel bill requires explicit parental consent.

In cases of victims of abuse or when the young woman feels she can make the decision, she can get a court waiver. However, questions remain about whether that process could work as smoothly as it reads, especially given the time-sensitive nature of terminating a pregnancy. 

With the bill still technically waiting for action in the Senate, all eyes turn to the House to see its timetable on changes to abortion law.

As a measure of cultural conservatism even in the Democratic Party, it’s clear that at the very least there will be no consensus on this issue.

Rep. Kim Daniels, a self-described “Blue Dog” Democrat from Jacksonville, is co-sponsoring the House bill for the second straight year.

Daniels, an evangelical, said personal experience led her to that position, one that she believes should be respected in the “big tent” of the Democratic Party.

Daniels had an abortion at the age of 15, without her mother’s consent. It was botched.

Daniels, who met with Florida Politics last month in her office along with fellow Democratic Rep. James Bush III, said there could ultimately be six or seven Democrats who share her position, which is that minors should have parental consent for abortions.

Her dissent from her party over the issue has created a rift within the House Democratic Caucus.

Whether the House Democratic Caucus takes a position, however, is still up in the air.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.