Genetic info ban ready for Senate floor

A bill that would block insurance companies from using or soliciting genetic information from customers, is ready for the Senate floor.

The bill, which passed the House with just one nay vote, has momentum in the Senate, clearing its sole committee reference in Rules.

Sen. Kelli Stargel, the sponsor of SB 1564, offered a strike all amendment, allowing insurance to consider medical records for medical diagnoses only.

Testimony was critical, noting that the bill would make Florida the first and the only state to ban genetic tests.

The Florida Insurance Council‘s Tim Meenan liked the bill better before the strike all, but vowed to continue working with the sponsor.

AARP, meanwhile, was in support.

Sen. Dennis Baxley, a father of a child with Huntington’s Disease who is now 33 years old, noted that his adopted daughter is “deteriorating.”

“I do have concerns,” Baxley said, adding that he would vote yes on the bill.

Baxley was advised to buy long-term care insurance, which he said would have been fraud given foreknowledge of her condition.

“What is the right thing to do here? I felt fraudulent dumping risk on other people’s rates,” the Ocala Republican said.

Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson noted this was a rare moment where she agreed with Baxley.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” Gibson said. “I don’t think we should be paying higher premiums for somebody else’s insurance policy.”

Stargel, a Lakeland Republican, closed on the bill, saying the goal was to “tread carefully” and “err on the side of caution.”

The Senate and House versions may need eventual reconciliation, House sponsor Chris Sprowls noted.

“The Senate is working through the process in their chamber and they will come to their own conclusions about what values they think matter the most,” Sprowls said in a statement to the News Service of Florida. “It is premature to comment on a bill until the Senate passes a final version. At that point, we will talk through our differences (if any) and try to arrive at a final product that provides a just result for the people of Florida.”