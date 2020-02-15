fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House slated to take up parental consent requirement

Headlines Jax

Smooth sailing for Florida Maritime Partnership

2020 Headlines

Vennia Francois swaps races to run in CD 10

2020 Headlines

Community philanthropist Sandra Henry to challenge Stephanie Murphy

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Celebrating Herstory

Headlines Influence

Jose Oliva wants clean E-Verify bill
Signing parental consent form

Headlines

House slated to take up parental consent requirement

The proposal has drawn heavy debate.

on

After Senate approval of the controversial proposal, the House next week will take up a plan that would require parental consent before minors could have abortions.

The parental-consent issue (HB 265 and SB 404) is scheduled to be considered during a Wednesday floor session.

The proposal has drawn heavy debate about whether lawmakers should place additional restrictions on abortions and the role of parents in helping teens decide whether to end pregnancies. It passed the Republican-controlled Senate on Feb. 6 in a party-line vote. It is almost certain to pass the House and be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who used part of his State of the State address last month to signal support for a consent requirement.

Passage could lead to a legal battle, as opponents say the bill would violate constitutional privacy rights.

The Florida Supreme Court in 1989 struck down a parental-consent law, finding that it violated a right to privacy in the state Constitution. But the Supreme Court now has a conservative majority, after the retirements last year of longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

Conversa_728x90
In this article:
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ron

    February 15, 2020 at 8:24 am

    I deeply regret to say it is hard to see under the Florida Constitution how parental consent can be re-established. It just shows the horrifying mistakes that result from a system gone out of control. We must look to the Supreme Court of the US to get rid of the moral perversity of baby killing. There has never been a greater sin committed in the history of this nation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.