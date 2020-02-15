fbpx
Connect with us

Federal Headlines

PortMiami, Port Canaveral get federal funds

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500

Federal Headlines

Amid bid for Appropriations Committee gavel, Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she helped raise $1M+ this cycle

Federal Headlines

Margaret Good slams Vern Buchanan vote against ERA

Federal Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to deliver more than 1,000 Valentine's Day cards to hospitalized veterans

Federal Headlines

Orlando's congressional delegation objects to raid on Sadowski fund

Federal

PortMiami, Port Canaveral get federal funds

The Miami project is one of six grant winners located within an opportunity zone

on

A pair of Florida seaports received a combined $58 million for infrastructure improvements as part of federal grants issued to 15 coastal facilities on Friday.

Port Canaveral was awarded $14.1 million to upgrade its cargo berth through the completion of several construction projects expected to improve resiliency from rising waters.

PortMiami is getting $43.9 million for several infrastructure and resiliency efforts, and for the reorganization of its cargo containers, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.

“The project will also construct a state-of-the-art fumigation and cold chain processing facility,” the release stated. Gov. Ron DeSantis had announced he would join U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at PortMiami for the Friday afternoon announcement.

The Maritime Administration doled out $280 million in grants through a new Port Infrastructure Development Program.

Others getting money are the Port of Alaska in Anchorage; the Port of Long Beach; the Port of Los Angeles; Port of Savannah; Globalplex in LaPace, Louisiana; the Duluth Port Logistics Hub, Minnesota; Port of Gulfport, Mississippi; the Port of Cleveland; the Port of Toledo; Wando Welch Terminal in Charleston, South Carolina; The Port of Corpus Christi; Bayport Terminal at the Port of Houston; and the Agricultural Maritime Export Facility at the Port of Milwaukee.

In tweets from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Chao noted that, while the investments will be felt nationwide, “Florida is getting the lion’s share” of the money.

The Miami project is one of six grant winners located within an opportunity zone, which is designed to revitalize economically distressed communities through private investments.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce tweeted that the money would help make Florida more competitive.

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.