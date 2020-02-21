fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines

Ron DeSantis backs state efforts on coronavirus

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.21.20

Headlines Influence

José Oliva dismisses New College students' concerns about merger proposal

Headlines Influence

House passes Senate bill requiring parental consent for youth abortions

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis: USF 'more natural' home for New College merger

Headlines Influence

Ron DeSantis calls for reviews of state's private-public contracts
Ron DeSantis says the state is keeping tabs on the spread of coronavirus.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis backs state efforts on coronavirus

No confirmed cases in Florida.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday praised state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees for working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s response to the coronavirus and reiterated that the state has not had any confirmed cases.

“Everyone that has come back from China that has been tested has been negative. Scott Rivkees has done a good job working with the CDC,” DeSantis told reporters. “We continue to do it. We continue to monitor everything. But it’s not something that’s impacted us yet, so we’re just going to keep on it.”

DeSantis’ compliments for Rivkees came as the Surgeon General has faced criticism for not being forthcoming with information about the number of Florida residents who have been tested for the virus.

Rivkees told a Senate committee this week that doctors who suspect cases of the coronavirus have been instructed to contact county health departments, collect specimens and ship them to the CDC for testing. Rivkees said a state law regarding patient confidentiality precludes him from disclosing the information.

Previous Surgeons General, however, have disclosed testing information in other circumstances. That included former Surgeon General Celeste Philip, who disclosed information about testing during a Zika virus outbreak.

DeSantis last year appointed Rivkees as Surgeon General, a position that doubles as Department of Health secretary. The Florida Senate is expected to consider Rivkees’ confirmation in the coming weeks.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.