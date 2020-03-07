The case against preempting sunscreen bans

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Legislature will send a bill blocking local governments from enforcing sunscreen bans to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proposal has been moving since before the 2020 Legislative Session began, and it’s already passed the Senate. The House will likely follow suit in the coming days, as the Senate bill is on the Special Order Calendar.

The preemption bills were a result of a Key West ordinance seeking to ban the sale of sunscreens containing the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Some scientific studies suggest those chemicals contribute to coral bleaching and other environmental damage. Preemption proponents, however, say that’s “junk science” and argue the ban would increase Florida’s already high incidence of skin cancer.

But should the science really be ignored?

Cheryl M. Woodley, Ph.D., co-authored the 2016 study often cited by state and local governments as an impetus in banning certain sunscreens. She now works for the U.S. Department of Commerce — under a Republican President, no less — and sent Key West Mayor Teri Johnston a letter outlining all of the peer-reviewed research that followed her own.

“Over 100 scientific papers in the last five to six years have shown that various chemicals in sunscreens are present in the marine environment as pseudo-persistent pollutants. They have been shown to bioaccumulate in marine biota and can have harmful effects on marine life including coral, algae, aquatic insects, mussels, crustaceans, and fish,” she said.

The research has inspired Republican U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney to file legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Commerce to regulate or prohibit the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Rooney represents the same area as Rep. Spencer Roach, who is sponsoring the House sunscreen bill, HB 113.

DeSantis’ own Department of Environmental Protection recommends the public to “check sunscreen active ingredients” and claims that “some chemicals commonly found in popular sunscreens have been shown to negatively impact marine life.”

Protecting the environment has thus far been the hallmark of the DeSantis Administration, and just ahead of the Super Bowl, the Governor reiterated his commitment to protecting Florida’s coral reefs.

Retailers such as CVS — the very businesses the state preemption bills strive to protect — have also announced they will remove the chemicals from many of their store brands, replacing them with “reef-safe” formulations.

Still, preemption backers say over-the-counter sunscreens don’t have a high enough concentration of the chemicals to damage reefs.

But ramming these bills into law may be just as short-sighted as the actions of CVS and the opinions scientists are overly cautious.