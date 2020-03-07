fbpx
Connect with us

Emails & Opinions

The case against preempting sunscreen bans

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 3.6.20: Biden surge — coronavirus funding — Olympics — U.S. blamed — TRICARE

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Shane Abbott: Rural communities most affected by predatory PBM middlemen

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Dr. Ed Rudnic: Proposed THC caps inhibit research, new developments

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.6.20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sixty Days for 3.5.20 — A prime-time look at the 2020 Legislative Session
Banned: Francis Rooney and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell have filed legislation to ban the use of certain sunscreens around the Great Florida Reef, which have a chemical that is dangerous to coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

Emails & Opinions

The case against preempting sunscreen bans

Should the science really be ignored?

on

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Legislature will send a bill blocking local governments from enforcing sunscreen bans to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proposal has been moving since before the 2020 Legislative Session began, and it’s already passed the Senate. The House will likely follow suit in the coming days, as the Senate bill is on the Special Order Calendar.

The preemption bills were a result of a Key West ordinance seeking to ban the sale of sunscreens containing the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Some scientific studies suggest those chemicals contribute to coral bleaching and other environmental damage. Preemption proponents, however, say that’s “junk science” and argue the ban would increase Florida’s already high incidence of skin cancer.

But should the science really be ignored?

Cheryl M. Woodley, Ph.D., co-authored the 2016 study often cited by state and local governments as an impetus in banning certain sunscreens. She now works for the U.S. Department of Commerce — under a Republican President, no less — and sent Key West Mayor Teri Johnston a letter outlining all of the peer-reviewed research that followed her own.

“Over 100 scientific papers in the last five to six years have shown that various chemicals in sunscreens are present in the marine environment as pseudo-persistent pollutants. They have been shown to bioaccumulate in marine biota and can have harmful effects on marine life including coral, algae, aquatic insects, mussels, crustaceans, and fish,” she said.

The research has inspired Republican U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney to file legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Commerce to regulate or prohibit the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Rooney represents the same area as Rep. Spencer Roach, who is sponsoring the House sunscreen bill, HB 113.

DeSantis’ own Department of Environmental Protection recommends the public to “check sunscreen active ingredients” and claims that “some chemicals commonly found in popular sunscreens have been shown to negatively impact marine life.”

Protecting the environment has thus far been the hallmark of the DeSantis Administration, and just ahead of the Super Bowl, the Governor reiterated his commitment to protecting Florida’s coral reefs.

Retailers such as CVS — the very businesses the state preemption bills strive to protect — have also announced they will remove the chemicals from many of their store brands, replacing them with “reef-safe” formulations.

Still, preemption backers say over-the-counter sunscreens don’t have a high enough concentration of the chemicals to damage reefs.

But ramming these bills into law may be just as short-sighted as the actions of CVS and the opinions scientists are overly cautious.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.