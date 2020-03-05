House intensifies hunt for former domestic violence non-profit chief

fbpx
The state is trying to subpoena Tiffany Carr, pictured alongside former Gov. Jeb Bush, over allegations of exorbitant payment.

Carr has so far avoided being served.

The House voted Thursday to expand the means y which the chamber can serve a subpoena on Tiffany Carr, the former CEO of the embattled Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The House has tried to serve Carr with a subpoena since Feb. 18, to no avail. The effort is part of a House investigation into the taxpayer-backed organization and Carr, who over a three-year period received $7.5 million in compensation.

Attempts to serve Carr at her North Carolina home, where she is believed to be living, have been blocked by guards at the gated community, House Public Integrity & Ethics Chairman Tom Leek said during Thursday’s floor session.

To get over the hurdle, Leek asked the House to waive its rules and authorize a motion for “exceptional service of the subpoena.” This move would allow the House to serve Carr by other means, including by mail or through another person who lives at one of her homes.

“In this instance, it quite literally means by any means possible. Because the investigation by the House is such an extraordinary measure, traditional judicial rules of process don’t necessarily apply,” Leek told The News Service of Florida in a text.

According to the subpoena, the House wants Carr to testify before Leek’s committee on March 12. The House move came a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed lawsuits against Carr and the coalition. The state accused the coalition and Carr of misusing public funds to pad her salary and is seeking to be repaid.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

