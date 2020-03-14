fbpx
Headlines

State hemp program rehash awaits Ron DeSantis’ signature

SB 1876 earned unanimous support in its final vote.

on

The House unanimously accepted the Senate’s version of a bill hoping to get the state’s young hemp program on its feet.

That measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk for final approval.

Rep. Chuck Brannan explained the final change made after several bounces back between lawmakers across the rotunda.

The Senate initially approved the measure (SB 1876) by unanimous vote Monday. Sen. Bill Montford is behind that bill.

The House had approved its own changes Wednesday after a 107-10 vote. But when it returned to the Senate, lawmakers earlier Friday refused the House’s changes.

The scrapped amendment struck a provision from the Senate bill stating that licensees “may only use hemp seeds and cultivars certified by a certifying agency or a university conducting an industrial hemp pilot project” pursuant to state law. Wednesday’s version rephrased that section.

The provision also stated that all hemp seeds and cultivars sold and distributed must comply with Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) rules and Florida law.

The hemp program has hit several speed bumps since its establishment. The bill amends provisions aimed at ensuring compliance with federal rules. It also includes several recommendations by FDACS to clarify regulations around the program approved last year.

Reps. Brad Drake and Ralph Massullo were behind the House version of the bill (HB 1063).

In Monday’s discussion in the Senate, Montford said the bill adds hemp extract to regulated food, provides a method to amend the state plan if needed and offers guidelines regarding THC and hemp extract, including restricting sales to those under the age of 21.

The Tallahassee Democrat’s measure would exempt “safe” seeds, as defined by USDA, and synthetic CBD from the definition of hemp extract.

And it would add hemp to the Florida Food Safety Act and require small retailers selling hemp products to obtain food permits.

With the proposed smoking and vaping age of 21 (SB 810) on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval, the bill also rolls hemp products into the new restrictions.

Montford touted the plan in committee as a way to put Florida on the front end of states allowing hemp growth.

In Northwest Florida, hemp growing entered the frame as a way to rebuild the region’s economy following Hurricane Michael. Montford said ensuring that farmers grow federally approved hemp is a priority, and the Legislature should be careful to protect those growers.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has made the state hemp program a priority.

Florida Politics reporter Ryan Nicol contributed to this report.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

