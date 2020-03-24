fbpx
Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Another area code eyed for Tampa Bay area

Headlines Tampa Bay

First day of senior shopping at Old Northeast Publix produces long lines, run on toilet paper

Tampa Bay

St. Pete curbside recycling on pause, but not because of coronavirus

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman: Stay-at-home order on the table for St. Pete

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough won't issue stay at home order, at least not this week

Headlines Tampa Bay

Out of work? Here's how to get help with meals during the coronavirus crisis

Tampa Bay

Another area code eyed for Tampa Bay area

The 813 area code is expected to be exhausted by 2022.

on

State utility regulators next week could approve a plan to bring an additional area code to the Tampa region.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which oversees telephone numbering across the U.S. and other countries, has proposed creating what is known as an “all-services overlay” as numbers in the 813 area code — all of Hillsborough County, Oldsmar in Pinellas County and parts of Pasco County — are forecast to be exhausted during the third quarter of 2022.

Under the plan, which the Florida Public Service Commission will consider next Tuesday, a new area code would be added — or overlaid — in the same area. Current customers would keep the 813 area code and their numbers, but new customers and additional lines would receive the new area code.

Also, all local calls in the area would require 10-digit dialing.

Public Service Commission staff members have recommended the all-services overlay option over other possibilities, such as imposing a “boundary elimination” overlay across the 813 and 727 area codes. The 727 area code covers most of Pinellas County and part of Pasco County.

That possible option would provide the longest forecast time before another area code would be needed in the region, an estimated 41 years. However, commission staff members said the idea would “involve a more complex customer education process and lead to increased customer confusion.”

The new area code, which would become the 20th in Florida, has yet to be released. It would be expected to last 37 years before another change is required.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator is requesting the commission approve a 13-month implementation schedule, which would include a six-month “permissive period” when people could dial seven or 10 digits for local calls.

“The purpose of the permissive dialing period is to facilitate transition from 7-digit to 10-digit dialing by educating customers on the impending changes without impacting the calls,” a staff analysis of the proposal said.

Next Tuesday’s meeting will be livestreamed on the Public Service Commission website and can be seen on The Florida Channel. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the meeting room will be closed to the public. People who want to participate in the meeting must contact the commission general counsel’s office by noon Monday.

The commission held workshops on the proposal in February in Tampa and St. Petersburg, but no customer comments were offered, according to the staff report. Since that time, the commission has received a single customer comment, which favored the proposal.

A similar overlay was approved last year for the current 850 area code, which covers 18 counties and is used in cities such as Tallahassee, Panama City and Pensacola. The new area code, 448, is expected to start in 2021 in that region.

The 813 area code, the second oldest in Florida, was created in 1953 and served a 16-county region from Pasco County to inland portions of Monroe County. It was split to create the 941 area code in 1995 and the 727 area code in 1998.

____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.