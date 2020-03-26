fbpx
Governor Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis going to 'let the budge sit for now'

“This is a constant thing where you are reassessing everything you know.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he isn’t in a rush to review the $93.2 billion budget or nearly 200 other bills recently approved by the Legislature as he focuses on the fight against COVID-19.

DeSantis also told reporters Wednesday that the state might not have to dip deep into its nearly $4 billion in reserves with President Donald Trump declaring earlier in the day that a major disaster exists in Florida.

“I’m just going to let the budget sit for now. I’m not going to start vetoing everything, and I’m not going to sign it yet,” DeSantis said. “Let’s see where we are, and let’s kind of see how the situation unfolds. This is a constant thing where you are reassessing everything you know.”

Trump’s declaration makes federal funding available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. DeSantis said the state could also benefit from a federal stimulus package. But questions center on how long state sales-tax revenues will slump with businesses, including the vital tourism industry, on hold.

“The hit to the budget will just simply be an effect of what happens with the economy,” DeSantis said. “How does this thing turn? When does it turn? So, we are going to monitor that and see how the next few weeks turn out. Then we’ll make a decision on that.”

The budget and 196 other measures technically haven’t been sent to the governor’s office. When DeSantis receives bills, he has 15 days to sign, veto or allow them to become law without his signature.

He also has line-item veto power on the budget.

DeSantis’ comments Wednesday echoed statements this week by House and Senate officials, who said the chambers are working to pace the delivery of the bills around the state’s response to the highly contagious and deadly disease.

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Sonja Fitch

    March 26, 2020 at 6:48 am

    Desantis you are being compared to being totally stupid in handling the pandemic as compared to Cuomo being the model for handling the pandemic!!! Florida is going to exceed all deaths and cases in three weeks. LOOK AT THE DAMN FACTS! Desantis blood is in on your hands for being a damn coward at taking measures to protect and serve Florida! DO YOUR F….ing JOB!!!!

    Reply

  2. Marlene

    March 26, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Guv, step aside and let a real leader take over. You and yours are finished. The blood is on your hands.

    Reply

