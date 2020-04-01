Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Florida could speed up infrastructure projects while traffic is sparse

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.1.20

2020 Headlines

Coronavirus outbreak sparks more interest in voting by mail in 2020 elections

Federal Headlines

Mitch McConnell: Impeachment ‘diverted attention’ from coronavirus

Coronavirus Headlines

Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Donald Trump to speak to Ron DeSantis about allowing ships with infected passengers to dock

Headlines

Florida could speed up infrastructure projects while traffic is sparse

Details about what projects could be moved up should be available Wednesday.

on

Florida might speed up some infrastructure projects, taking advantage of motorists staying off roads because of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

“Given that the traffic is down and everything, I’m going to be looking at accelerating some of these infrastructure projects,” DeSantis told reporters at the Capitol. “When you’re doing those on busy roads, it causes a lot of problems,” DeSantis continued.

“When those (roads) are no longer busy, and if that’s going to be the case for the next month, then we’re going to need to make use of that time.” DeSantis said details about what projects could be moved up should be available Wednesday.

Last week, Key West officials decided to take advantage of sparse traffic in the usual tourist destination to begin a repaving project on the iconic and typically bustling Duval Street, according to the Keys Weekly.

DeSantis’ comments followed an announcement earlier in the day by President Donald Trump about undertaking another round of stimulus, this time $2 trillion on public works programs.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump tweeted. “It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had suggested the federal government focus on infrastructure in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to do to get your government stimulus check.