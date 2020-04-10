Juvenile justice worker tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at a Broward County juvenile-detention center has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state juvenile-justice system to three.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice said Friday the newest case involves an employee of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center but did not provide further details. All three confirmed cases in the juvenile-justice system have involved workers and not youths. The other cases have been at the Broward Youth Treatment Center and the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

A news release Friday said youths inside juvenile facilities “are continuously being monitored and screened for symptoms and if a youth becomes symptomatic, he or she is isolated from other youth and the facility’s designated health authority is contacted.” Broward County trails only Miami-Dade County in overall cases of COVID-19, the deadly respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.