Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Medical groups say classrooms should remain closed

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Marco Rubio says country must prepare to go back to work and expect more virus deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

From The Villages to Sarasota, Florida's oldest counties suffering highest COVID-19 mortality

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Go Gators: Ashley Moody, Emmitt Smith team up in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

22K people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

In video, Ron DeSantis emphasizes that the 'data suggests we are flattening the curve'
Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay.

Coronavirus in Florida

Medical groups say classrooms should remain closed

Gov. Ron DeSantis has still not decided whether to extend school closures.

on

Representatives of four statewide medical organizations joined with the Florida PTA and sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking that the state not to reopen school campuses next month.

“(We) feel it is illogical to complete a school year in person that is capable of being completed, as has been proven in the last 30 days, virtually via distance learning,” the letter, sent Tuesday, said. “The risk of encouraging a second yet equally dangerous secondary spread of the virus does not outweigh any potential reward of saving one month of school.”

The letter, which was also sent to Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, was signed by the  physician presidents of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians, the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association and the Florida Academy of Family Physicians. The Florida Medical Association, the state’s largest physician group, did not sign onto the letter.

DeSantis said last week that he had not decided about whether to reopen campuses after May 1 for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. DeSantis raised the possibility that some students could return to classrooms sooner than others.

“We’re going to make the best decision that we can, but it may be that not every county is going to be treated the same in this,” the Governor told reporters. “There is nothing wrong with that. If the problem is different in certain parts of the state, we should recognize that.”

Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association statewide teachers’ union, also sent a letter Tuesday to DeSantis asking that school campuses remain closed and students continue distance learning.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.