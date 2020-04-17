Connect with us

With federal clearance, state hemp program set to move forward

FDA approves 24-hour coronavirus test developed by Baptist Health

Ron DeSantis announces two walk-in coronavirus test sites in Broward County

Lizbeth Benacquisto, Dane Eagle reach out to comfort Floridians with disabilities facing COVID-19 crisis

Florida coronavirus caseload crosses 24K

March unemployment spikes to 4.3% amid coronavirus shutdowns
The state has great expectations for its hemp program, approved in 2019.

The federal government legalized hemp as an agricultural product in 2018.

Federal officials have approved Florida’s plan for a hemp program, clearing the way for the state to accept applications from farmers to grow industrial hemp.

“We are thrilled that Florida’s hemp industry officially begins now.” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose department is overseeing the hemp program, wrote in a statement Friday.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will begin accepting applications to grow hemp on April 27. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Florida’s plan Thursday.

A 2018 federal farm bill legalized hemp as an agricultural product after decades of debate about the issue. Industrial hemp can be used in numerous products and is different from euphoria-causing marijuana, which remains illegal under federal law.

Florida lawmakers in 2019 passed a bill to take advantage of the federal farm law, creating a program to regulate cultivation of hemp. The state plan then needed federal approval.

“By working closely with our farmers, processors, retailers, and consumers, Florida’s state hemp program will become a model for the nation, will set a gold standard for this emerging industry and will create billions in economic opportunity for Florida,” Fried said. “As our economy deals with the impacts of COVID-19, this approval will give our agriculture industry a new alternative crop for many years to come.”

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

