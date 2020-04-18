Connect with us

COVID-19 strikes youth in state custody

Four in Miami, first in the system.

Four youths at a South Florida juvenile-justice facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Juvenile Justice announced late Friday.

The four cases at the Miami Youth Academy are the first confirmed COVID-19 cases involving youths in Florida’s juvenile-justice system.

The department also announced that 10 employees at six juvenile facilities have tested positive, including two workers at the Miami Youth Academy.

Four workers  have tested positive at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center, while the Palm Beach Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center and the Broward Youth Treatment Center have each had one infected worker.

The department’s announcement did not provide details about the conditions of the youths or workers. “Youth inside juvenile detention centers and residential commitment programs are continuously being monitored and screened for symptoms and if a youth becomes symptomatic, he or she is isolated from other youth and the facility’s designated health authority is contacted,” the announcement said.

The department said on April 10 that it was extending through April a ban on visitors to juvenile facilities.

The announcement came hours after the department said a third juvenile-justice worker had tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

At that time, the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center, the Broward Youth Treatment Center and the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center each had one case involving a worker.

