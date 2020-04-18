Connect with us

Matthew Gotha, former cabinet affairs director for Nikki Fried, dies suddenly

Gotha also worked as a consultant on Fried’s successful 2018 campaign.

on

Matthew Gotha, a former cabinet affairs director for Nikki Fried who also worked for numerous South Florida politicians, passed away Friday night.

The cause of death has not yet been officially released. He was 36 years old.

Gotha began working in politics in his early 20s, serving as a legislative aide for then-Sen. Dave Aronberg and working on the 2006 Attorney General campaign of his uncle, Skip Campbell.

In 2014, Gotha served as the campaign manager for Campbell’s run for Coral Springs Mayor. Campbell won that contest and was reelected without opposition in 2018, before passing away in October of that year.

Gotha then went on to serve as Chief of Staff for Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen, including during Bogen’s stint as County Mayor.

During the 2018 cycle, Gotha worked as a consultant on Nikki Fried’s campaign for Agriculture Commissioner. Fried was the only Democrat to win statewide that cycle.

Fried then hired Gotha to serve as her cabinet affairs director in early 2019. Later that year, Gotha announced he was joining the government relations team at The Berman Law Group.

On Saturday, Fried issued a statement remembering Gotha.

“Matt Gotha walked into my life and changed it forever,” Fried said.

“He believed in me and my vision when a lot of others didn’t. He fiercely fought for me and defended me at every turn. He became family. We are all living through extraordinary times, and I hope that Matt’s memory inspires us all to love one another, support each other, and be present for those we love. Matt was the soul of Team Nikki, and he, his mother, and his family will be forever in our hearts.”

Rep. Dan Daley said he first met Gotha while serving on the Coral Springs City Commission with Campbell.

“We weren’t close at first,” Daley said of he and Gotha, “but he always had a way to pull you close and become a friend. He was magnetic. Matt was one of the most loyal people you ever met. He always had your back. You didn’t always have to agree, but he would go out of his way to be helpful and to make a difference for anyone. Even with ups and downs he always had a smile on his face and he was always thinking ahead. I lost a good friend. We all lost a good friend.”

Evan Ross, a South Florida consultant who knew Gotha, also issued a statement to Florida Politics on his passing.

“Matt cared about good — good ideas, good people, and good things he could do,” Ross said.

“He was brash, blunt, passionate, and fiercely loyal. He was a guy you’d want on your side in a fight. Whether we were helping run a recount team for Nikki Fried or grabbing drinks at the Governors Club, I always enjoyed the energy he brought to a room. I’ll miss him and the good he brought to the world. I hope he’s drinking with Uncle Skip right now.”

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

