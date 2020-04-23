Connect with us

PSC staff backs passing savings to customers

FPL, Duke, TECO and Gulf Power savings plans will be heard Tuesday.

on

Staff members of the state Public Service Commission on Thursday recommended approval of plans by four major utilities to cut customer bills in May or during the summer.

The commission is scheduled Tuesday to take up the requests by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Gulf Power. The plans involve passing along savings from lower-than-expected fuel costs to customers.

Pointing to economic problems facing customers because of the coronavirus pandemic, FPL, Duke and Gulf have proposed providing large one-time savings on May utility bills.

Tampa Electric’s proposal is somewhat different. It would pass along chunks of the fuel-cost savings to customers from June through August and then smaller savings through the rest of the year.

Utilities are required to pass along savings to customers when power-plant fuel costs drop, but the money typically goes to customers gradually. The current savings primarily stem from low costs for natural gas, which all of the utilities use to fuel power plants.

Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

