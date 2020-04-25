Prosecutors, public defenders elected without a fight

Across the state, a swath of prosecutors and public defenders sailed to re-election this week without opposition.

Nine state attorney candidates, including three non-incumbents, did not draw opposition before a Friday qualifying deadline, ensuring their elections in November, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The non-incumbents were Republican Ginger Bowden Madden in the 1st Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties; Republican William Gladson in the 5th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties; and Republican Tom Bakkedahl in the 19th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties.

Also, six incumbents did not draw opposition before the qualifying deadline: Democrat Jack Campbell in the 2nd Judicial Circuit; Republican Melissa Nelson in the 4th Judicial Circuit; Republican Bernie McCabe in the 6th Judicial Circuit; Republican Brian Haas in the 10th Judicial Circuit; Democrat Dave Aronberg in the 15th Judicial Circuit; and Republican Phil Archer in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

In addition to the 15 drama-free races for state attorney around the state, 16 public defenders won without opposition.

The list of unopposed candidates included two non-incumbents: Republican Cliff Wilson Jr. in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties, and Republican Sara Beth Mollo in the 6th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Incumbents who did not draw opponents were Republican Bruce Miller in the 1st Judicial Circuit; Republican Charlie Cofer in the 4th Judicial Circuit; Republican Mike Graves in the 5th Judicial Circuit; Democrat Stacy Ann Scott in the 8th Judicial Circuit; Democrat Bob Wesley in the 9th Judicial Circuit; Republican Rex Dimmig in the 10th Judicial Circuit; Democrat Carlos Martinez in the 11th Judicial Circuit; Republican Larry Eger in the 12th Judicial Circuit; Democrat Julianne Holt in the 13th Judicial Circuit; Republican Henry Mark Sims in the 14th Judicial Circuit; Democrat Carey Haughwout in the 15th Judicial Circuit; Republican Robert Lockwood in the 16th Judicial Circuit; Republican Blaise Trettis in the 18th Judicial Circuit; and Republican Diamond Litty in the 19th Judicial Circuit.