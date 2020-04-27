North Florida state attorney candidate takes aim at foe

Just hours after a qualifying deadline Friday, a candidate to become state attorney in part of North Florida filed a lawsuit seeking to knock his only opponent off the ballot.

Republican Brian Kramer filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court contending that his Democratic opponent, Beverly McCallum, did not meet an eligibility requirement to serve as state attorney.

Kramer and McCallum are running to replace outgoing State Attorney Bill Cervone in the 8th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

The lawsuit names as defendants the Florida Department of State and elections supervisors in the counties. Kramer and McCallum met a noon Friday deadline to qualify for the race, but Kramer filed the lawsuit later that afternoon contending that McCallum does not satisfy a constitutional requirement that state attorneys be members of The Florida Bar for the previous five years.

While McCallum is a longtime attorney, Kramer’s argument is based on a 15-day suspension she received in December from the Florida Supreme Court. The lawsuit contends an attorney “has not had the ‘privilege’ of practicing law during the period she was suspended, and therefore is not ‘a member of the bar of Florida’ during that same time.”

The suspension was related to statements made about two judges.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.