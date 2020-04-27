Connect with us

2020 Headlines

North Florida state attorney candidate takes aim at foe

2020 Headlines

Six Florida campaigns recognized by Kevin McCarthy's GOP Young Guns program

2020

New York nixes Democratic presidential primary due to virus

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump's focus on his base complicates path to reelection

2020 Headlines

Florida felon voting rights case to begin

2020 Headlines

Known knowns: What we learned during qualifying for Florida’s congressional seats
State Attorney candidate Brian Kramer.

2020

North Florida state attorney candidate takes aim at foe

Brian Kramer claims his opponent, Beverly McCallum, doesn’t meet the requirements for office.

on

Just hours after a qualifying deadline Friday, a candidate to become state attorney in part of North Florida filed a lawsuit seeking to knock his only opponent off the ballot.

Republican Brian Kramer filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court contending that his Democratic opponent, Beverly McCallum, did not meet an eligibility requirement to serve as state attorney.

Kramer and McCallum are running to replace outgoing State Attorney Bill Cervone in the 8th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

The lawsuit names as defendants the Florida Department of State and elections supervisors in the counties. Kramer and McCallum met a noon Friday deadline to qualify for the race, but Kramer filed the lawsuit later that afternoon contending that McCallum does not satisfy a constitutional requirement that state attorneys be members of The Florida Bar for the previous five years.

While McCallum is a longtime attorney, Kramer’s argument is based on a 15-day suspension she received in December from the Florida Supreme Court. The lawsuit contends an attorney “has not had the ‘privilege’ of practicing law during the period she was suspended, and therefore is not ‘a member of the bar of Florida’ during that same time.”

The suspension was related to statements made about two judges.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Rob Bradley: How to smartly, safely reopen Florida for business.