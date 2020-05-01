Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Kim Daniels appeals retaliation case

Corona Economics Headlines

Jacksonville-based Stein Mart to reopen 35 Florida stores in Florida

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Halsey Beshears: Locals should figure out details on reopening plan

Headlines Jax

Still flat: Despite beach openings, Northeast Florida coronavirus is under control

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 5.1.20: Bailouts — Chinese citrus — media PPP — pandemic deportations — VA shortages

Corona Economics Headlines

'Floridians want to work': Gov. DeSantis breaks with Senators
Image: Rep. Kim Daniels.

Headlines

Kim Daniels appeals retaliation case

Daniels is accused of retaliating against a former aide who spoke out against her.

on

A Florida House member has gone to an appeals court after a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that she retaliated against a former aide who reported misconduct.

Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, filed a notice of appeal this week in the lawsuit filed by Karen Riggien, a former legislative aide to Daniels who was fired in 2018. Daniels, who is represented by House attorneys, contends that she should be shielded from the lawsuit because of what is known as “qualified immunity” for public officials.

Leon County Circuit Judge Kevin Carroll on March 26 rejected a motion by Daniels to dismiss the case, allowing the dispute to move forward. Daniels’ notice of appeal went to the 1st District Court of Appeal on Thursday.

Riggien filed the lawsuit in July 2019 against Daniels under a civil-rights law. Riggien alleged that her First Amendment rights were violated when she suffered retaliation after reporting misconduct by Daniels to the director of House administration. The alleged misconduct, in part, involved Daniels requiring Riggien to perform personal tasks for the lawmaker.

“Plaintiff (Riggien) engaged in constitutionally protected speech by making public statements outside the course and scope of her employment duties, including without limitation statements that defendant (Daniels) forced employees to perform personal tasks outside the course and scope of their work duties,” the lawsuit said. “The main thrusts of plaintiff’s statements were public in nature on matters of public concern.”

House attorneys responded in October by filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, primarily focusing on an argument that Daniels is protected by qualified immunity for discretionary actions taken by public officials. The motion said, for example, that “the plaintiff spoke as an employee of the House to her supervisor and to another employee of the House.”

“At the time of the employee’s termination, there was nothing in the case law that clearly establishes, based on a fact pattern similar to the one here, that the plaintiff’s internal employment complaints were entitled to First Amendment protections,” the House attorneys wrote. “Indeed, the plaintiff’s allegations show that she acted as a government employee speaking as an employee about her work environment, and not as a citizen on behalf of the public. Rep. Daniels is entitled to qualified immunity for her alleged involvement in the decision to terminate the plaintiff.”

In his March 26 ruling, Carroll did not give a detailed explanation for his decision to reject dismissal of the case. As is common, the notice of appeal filed this week does not detail arguments House attorneys will make at the 1st District Court of Appeal to try to get Carroll’s decision overturned.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work.