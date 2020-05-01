Connect with us

Infections of juvenile justice workers up to 25

Four youths have also tested positive.

on

With the cases primarily concentrated in South Florida, the number of juvenile-justice workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 25, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice said Friday.

The total, up from 22 on Monday, included eight cases at the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center, six at the Miami Youth Academy, three at the Palm Beach Youth Academy, two at the Palm Beach Regional Juvenile Detention Center and two at the Broward Youth Treatment Center.

The number of youths in the juvenile system who have tested positive for COVID-19 remained at four Friday, with all of them at the Miami Youth Academy.

The department did not identify the infected workers or provide details about their jobs.

“All staff that work inside DJJ facilities are screened daily on every shift prior to entering the facility and if a staffer presents with symptoms, he or she is denied entry and is instructed to contact their health care provider,” a department news release said. “Staff will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by a medical professional. Outside vendors and personnel continue to be screened daily prior to entry.”

