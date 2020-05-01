Connect with us

Court allows challenge to non-discrimination claim

The appeals court overturned a circuit court ruling stating the plaintiffs didn’t have standing.

on

A state appeals court Friday cleared the way for a challenge to a 2017 decision by Jacksonville to add sexual orientation and gender identity as part of an ordinance that bars discrimination.

A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a Duval County circuit judge’s decision that dismissed the lawsuit. A group of plaintiffs contend that the changes to the ordinance should be tossed out because the city did not give proper legal notice of the amendments.

The plaintiffs also alleged that they had “suffered or will suffer injuries to their rights of privacy, religious conscience, and business interests under the (city) code as amended,” the appeals court ruling said. In dismissing the case, a circuit judge ruled that the plaintiffs did not have legal standing. But the appeals court overturned that decision.

“We agree with appellants (the plaintiffs) that they had standing to challenge the ordinance,” said the 10-page ruling, written by Judge Susan Kelsey and joined by judges Clay Roberts and James Wolf.

“Under Florida law, no special injury is required for actions attacking void ordinances; i.e., ordinances adopted without proper notice or legislative authority, or in excess of police powers.”

The court also rejected city arguments that the plaintiffs’ arguments were made moot by a recodification that occurred of the entire city code. The ruling sent the case back to circuit court, while adding that it didn’t reach the “substantive merits” of the plaintiffs’ arguments.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    May 1, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    These moron judges educated in Menshevism for over 150 years should be DEFROCKED by the people!

    Lawsuits based on psychosis not science accepted? Can I sue business insurance because I assume I’m a giraffe and want to go to work naked? APPEALS COURT ACCEPTED!

    One judges says to the other…”Hey…what load of legal sophist horse shit can we accept this under?”

    Reply

