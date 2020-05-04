Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Extension of foreclosure, eviction relief sought

Corona Economics Headlines

Carnival set to resume cruising August 1 from Miami, Port Canaveral

Corona Economics

Florida's state treasury has $6B in untapped CARES Act funds

Corona Economics Headlines

AFSCME launching 'Fund the Front Lines' commercials

Corona Economics Headlines

Americans without bank accounts must wait for federal checks

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: Confirmed unique claims top 1 million
Gary Farmer admits to an affair

Corona Economics

Extension of foreclosure, eviction relief sought

Sen. Gary Farmer asked DeSantis for a 45-day extension.

on

The incoming Senate Democratic leader asked Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday to extend an executive order aimed at helping prevent mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer, who is slated to become the party’s Senate leader after the November elections, wrote a letter to DeSantis asking for at least a 45-day extension of an executive order that DeSantis issued April 2.

That executive order took legal steps to prevent foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, a period that would end May 17.

Farmer wrote that he does not “believe many of our residents are capable of paying their rent or mortgage right now” as the pandemic has caused a massive surge in unemployment.

“This essential executive order provides a critical layer of support saving many Floridians from homelessness during our state’s response to COVID-19,” Farmer wrote. “Thousands of residents across the state are still in their homes today because of this order, but they continue to struggle with the economic impacts of this pandemic.”

In this article:
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.