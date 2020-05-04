Extension of foreclosure, eviction relief sought

The incoming Senate Democratic leader asked Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday to extend an executive order aimed at helping prevent mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Lauderdale Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer, who is slated to become the party’s Senate leader after the November elections, wrote a letter to DeSantis asking for at least a 45-day extension of an executive order that DeSantis issued April 2.

That executive order took legal steps to prevent foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, a period that would end May 17.

Farmer wrote that he does not “believe many of our residents are capable of paying their rent or mortgage right now” as the pandemic has caused a massive surge in unemployment.

“This essential executive order provides a critical layer of support saving many Floridians from homelessness during our state’s response to COVID-19,” Farmer wrote. “Thousands of residents across the state are still in their homes today because of this order, but they continue to struggle with the economic impacts of this pandemic.”