University system working toward reopening campuses

The Board of Governors will work to reopen while mitigating risk.

on

After the coronavirus pandemic sent students home in March, the chairman of the state university system’s Board of Governors outlined a process Tuesday aimed at reopening campuses this fall.

Chairman Syd Kitson said a task force that includes leaders from each university has been formed to “create a phased-in approach for each function and operation to determine what resources are needed to open and where to obtain them and to provide specific guidelines to protect the health and safety of our students and faculty.”

“We will all work together on the fall semester reopening of the state university system in a manner that will minimize the risk of the transmission of the virus by using shared experiences, by taking advantage of the science and medical expertise at our institutions. It will be at that time, working with Gov. (Ron) DeSantis and the Board of Education that we’ll make an announcement for our plans to reopen our campuses for the fall semester,” Kitson said, speaking during a conference call of the Board of Governors.

He did not detail how long the process might take.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

