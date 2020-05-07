Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Visitors are still barred from juvenile detention facilities

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

1,600 Floridians dead during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 responses also keeping Florida flu in check

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis: China tried to 'screw over' the world on protective equipment

Coronavirus in Florida

Visitors are still barred from juvenile detention facilities

The ban is extended until at least May 15.

on

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has extended until May 15 an order blocking visitors at juvenile facilities because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

The department first suspended visitation in March and said in a news release Wednesday that it “continues to assess the safety of its facilities and will restore visitation with modifications to the normal procedures” when it is safe.

“We are concentrating all our efforts on fighting the spread of the virus and keeping the youth and staff inside our facilities safe,” Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller said in a prepared statement. “Visitation with family is an important part of a youth’s rehabilitation, and we look forward to restoring those visits in a safe and mindful way.”

The order includes exceptions for visitation by attorneys, educators and treatment providers.

The announcement came after the department said Monday that two additional youths in South Florida facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. That brought the total to six infected youths, along with 25 juvenile-justice workers.

The two new youth infections were at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center and the Broward Youth Treatment Center. Four youths at the Miami Youth Academy tested positive earlier.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    May 7, 2020 at 11:40 am

    How many dead and sick???? Their lives are NOT expendable! The workers are NOT expendable !!!! Duffus Desantis tell us the truth. Duffus Desantis tell us the facts!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening