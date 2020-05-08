Connect with us

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Floridians complain about non-compliant businesses

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

69 COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday, state returns record-low share of new cases

Headlines

Five Mile Swamp Fire continues to rage in Santa Rosa County

Federal Headlines

Democrats push money for smaller cities, towns in next virus bill

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Democratic congressional delegation warns Governor against 'rushed reopening'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Headlines

Floridians complain about non-compliant businesses

“Let’s not overthink it and realize it’s just a short-term solution.”

on

Floridians have filed more than 2,200 complaints to the state over the past two months about businesses failing to comply with executive orders that imposed restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaints have dealt with issues such as vacation rental properties, restaurants, sale of alcoholic beverages, barbering and cosmetology.

Department of Business and Professional Regulation spokeswoman Karen Smith said complaints are assigned to specific divisions with the agency but didn’t say if fines have been issued.

The department’s online complaint form was posted on March 17, the day Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that took steps such as closing bars and nightclubs.

The online form requires people filing complaints to list the names of the businesses and the licenses being questioned when the incidents occurred and if they would like to be contacted regarding the complaints.

Additional executive orders placed further restrictions on businesses before DeSantis began a phased reopening of the economy Monday.

That phased reopening, in part, allows retailers and restaurants outside of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to reopen with 25 percent capacity and allows elective medical procedures to be provided statewide.

Last week, Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears advised restaurant owners to use as much outdoor space as possible under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention physical-distancing recommendations.

“Just let your local jurisdiction know or the county, ‘Hey this is what we’re doing,’ to make sure you’re OK,” Beshears said May 1. “Let’s not overthink it and realize it’s just a short-term solution. You will not be losing your liquor license from us for doing that right now in trying to get people seated outside.”

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Anes11

    May 8, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Snitches against the citizens need to be dealt with. Rights cannot be infringed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis’ vacation-rental ban challenged.