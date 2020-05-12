Greyhound racing ban faces revised lawsuit

After a federal judge last month rejected a challenge to a 2018 constitutional amendment that is poised to end greyhound racing at Florida tracks, an industry group has filed a revised lawsuit to continue fighting the measure.
Support Working Animals, Inc., and individual plaintiffs filed the amended lawsuit Monday in federal court in Tallahassee. They argue the voter-approved ballot measure violates a series of rights under the U.S. Constitution. In part, the lawsuit contends the measure violates equal-protection rights because horse racing will be allowed to continue at pari-mutuel facilities while dog racing will be blocked.
“From within the pari-mutuel permitholder group, the greyhound racing industry was singled out for a deprivation of their rights based on political animus,” the amended lawsuit said. “This type of baseless categorization for disparate treatment of classes is unconstitutional. The Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution abhors classifications undertaken for the sake of excluding some from benefits but not others without some affirmative justification for doing so.”
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker last month issued a 55-page ruling that dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit — but left open the possibility the plaintiffs could file an amended version. The 2018 constitutional amendment set a Dec. 31, 2020, deadline for ending greyhound racing at pari-mutuel facilities, though tracks have started halting racing ahead of the deadline.
The earlier version of the lawsuit raised a series of issues under the U.S. Constitution, including that the ballot measure, known as Amendment 13, has led to an improper “taking” of property without adequate compensation. But Walker rejected the argument, in part, because of the state’s “police” power. “
Through Amendment 13, Florida has prohibited plaintiffs’ property from being used in a particular manner that the state has determined to be contrary to the health, morals, or safety of the community,” Walker wrote. “Whether Amendment 13’s purpose was to protect the health and welfare of racing dogs or to prohibit wagering on dog races, Amendment 13 is a legitimate exercise of Florida’s police power.”
Observer
May 12, 2020 at 3:55 pm
Congratulations on your consistency in desiring to abuse dogs.
One would have thought that you’d have seen the waning interest by rational people in your activity. Had a fraction of what was spent in attorney’s fees and court costs been spent for the benefit of the dogs, doubtless, they would have been placed in the homes of people who would give them the care they deserve.
Hell, if you people cared, why did you not start that effort when the amendment passed in 2018? That would have provided you with ample time to find honest work.
steve grabarczyk
May 12, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Maybe educate yourself as you don’t have an effing clue https://youtu.be/CCwOIF0V5Lo
Cogent
May 12, 2020 at 5:10 pm
Thank you for youtube referral for my “effing” education, Mr. Grabarczyk.
Perhaps a better word for me to have used instead of “waning,” would have been “barbaric.” So I’ll substitute it.
No one really cares about any bad blood that you have with Mr. Barton. The citizens who voted on the amendment made a decision, your followers challenged it, and a Federal judge upheld what the citizens voted for.
It is a loud statement about you and your sycophants that you wish to relitigate it–to the Supreme Court, no less. Why not save your money, give, or even sell the dogs to proper homes, and find jobs or hobbies in the sane, productive, and humane world. How about two out of three?
Fred Barton
May 12, 2020 at 4:11 pm
“From within the pari-mutuel permitholder group, the greyhound racing industry was singled out for a deprivation of their rights based on political animus…”
Come on now guys. How do you plan to prove that? Besides wasn’t an argument like that already thrown out?
Cogent
May 12, 2020 at 4:29 pm
Yes, Mr. Barton. In general, one cannot re-litigate the same issue just because one doesn’t like the result. In criminal law, it’s called double jeopardy. Perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not, animal abuse is a crime.
steve grabarczyk
May 12, 2020 at 4:30 pm
https://youtu.be/CCwOIF0V5Lo Fred you are the biggest hypocrite how many tries did you have in MA FL Does due process only count for you and Grey2k? Carey told someone the CRC was fixed, and you damn know its true. The CRC transcripts show it as well. Just have to get all the FACTS somehow to a fair court, then you are toast. You are a political org and attacked a specific group of people, for years at that. Maybe Google “Unconstitutional Animus”. Walker doesn’t have a clue, thats why this is going to the US Supreme Court. So keep blabbering your BS, and keep showing what a moron you are.
steve grabarczyk
May 12, 2020 at 4:34 pm
LOL another hypocrite, sort of like when 13 was thrown out it was re litigated in a more Bondi slanted court. Your abuse schtick is tiring fortunately WV sniffed out the crap https://youtu.be/CCwOIF0V5Lo
Fred Barton
May 12, 2020 at 4:38 pm
I admit I didn’t read the Judge’s full decision, but I don’t think there’s any mention of Grey2K there. I also don’t recall any mention of him believing our story over yours. Basically he said your case had no merit and that was pretty much it.
Also, we didn’t attack a group of people, we attacked an institution that was cruel, abusive, and exploitative. You’re the ones who made it personal, or do you think calling me a moron is a logical rejoinder?