Another Florida inmate dies of COVID-19

An 11th Florida inmate has died from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Corrections reported on Friday.

The state has not identified the prisoner or the correctional facility where he or she was housed.

The Florida Department of Health said in a report that seven of the other inmates who died from complications of COVID-19 were housed at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, while three were inmates at Sumter Correctional Institution.

As the virus continues to spread in the prison system, 1,281 inmates and 245 staff members had tested positive as of Friday, corrections officials said. The prison system has roughly 94,000 inmates and 24,000 workers.

Testing for inmates continues to expand. As of Friday, corrections and health officials had conducted 11,567 tests on inmates. The total number of tests included re-tests, corrections officials said. It remains unclear how many state inmates have been tested at least once.

Ten prisons in various parts of the state have reported outbreaks, including Apalachee Correctional Institution, Hamilton Correctional Institution, Homestead Correctional Institution, Liberty Correctional Institution and South Bay Correctional Facility, a prison operated by The Geo Group Inc. The 10 prisons accounted for 98% of the 1,281 inmates who have tested positives.