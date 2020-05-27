Connect with us

Gov. DeSantis to continue filling appellate bench

Florida lawmaker wants evictions delayed another month

Unused drug recycling program awaits Ron DeSantis' approval

Praise rolls in for Gov. Ron DeSantis' Supreme Court picks

Gov. DeSantis to decide if state will compensate innocent man imprisoned for 43 years

Two-month pit stop: Electric vehicle charging station bill ready for signature
Gov. DeSantis to continue filling appellate bench

Two judges are retiring, leaving more appointments in the works.

on

After appointing two Florida Supreme Court justices Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis will have a chance to fill seats on district courts of appeal.

Judge Samuel Salario, who has served on the 2nd District Court of Appeal since February 2015, will resign on June 4, the appeals court said in a news release Tuesday. Salario will become managing director of investments for Veridis Management, LLC, which invests in such things as complex litigation claims.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal hears cases from Southwest Florida, the Tampa area and the Lakeland area.

Also this month, Judge Vance Salter, who has served on the 3rd District Court of Appeal since 2007, announced his retirement from the court. The 3rd District Court of Appeal hears cases from Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Nominating commissions will consider applicants for the posts and submit names of finalists to DeSantis, who will choose successors for Salario and Salter.

DeSantis on Tuesday named Miami attorney John Couriel and Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to fill open seats on the state Supreme Court.

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

