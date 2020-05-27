Gov. DeSantis to continue filling appellate bench

After appointing two Florida Supreme Court justices Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis will have a chance to fill seats on district courts of appeal.

Judge Samuel Salario, who has served on the 2nd District Court of Appeal since February 2015, will resign on June 4, the appeals court said in a news release Tuesday. Salario will become managing director of investments for Veridis Management, LLC, which invests in such things as complex litigation claims.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal hears cases from Southwest Florida, the Tampa area and the Lakeland area.

Also this month, Judge Vance Salter, who has served on the 3rd District Court of Appeal since 2007, announced his retirement from the court. The 3rd District Court of Appeal hears cases from Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Nominating commissions will consider applicants for the posts and submit names of finalists to DeSantis, who will choose successors for Salario and Salter.

DeSantis on Tuesday named Miami attorney John Couriel and Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to fill open seats on the state Supreme Court.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.