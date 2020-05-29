Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Twelfth prisoner dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Democrats say Donald Trump's COVID-19 testing guidance for nursing homes is too little, too late

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

10K people have been hospitalized in Florida during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus causes detours in getting driver's licenses

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Statewide emergency hurricane shelter plan to consider COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Modeling suggests Florida is past the coronavirus peak, facing 4K deaths by August

Coronavirus in Florida

Twelfth prisoner dies of COVID-19

As of Thursday, 1,473 inmates have tested positive.

on

A twelfth Florida inmate has died from complications related to COVID-19 as the number of cases among state prisoners continues to climb, the Florida Department of Corrections reported on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health also updated a list that identifies the prisons where inmates have died during the pandemic.

Seven of the inmates were at Blackwater Correctional Facility, three were at Sumter Correctional Institution, one was at Dade Correctional Institution, and one was at Union Correctional Institution.

The number of state prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 climbed to 1,473, corrections officials reported.

The vast majority of inmate cases are concentrated in 10 correctional facilities in various parts of the state, including Hamilton Correctional Institution, Homestead Correctional Institution and Liberty Correctional Institution.

A potential outbreak could also be brewing at Everglades Correctional Institution, which on Thursday recorded its first six inmate cases. Thirty-two inmates at the facility also have been placed in medical isolation because they are “suspected or presenting symptoms of an infectious illness” and are awaiting test results, according to corrections officials.

As of Thursday, corrections and health officials have conducted 12,470 tests on inmates. The total number of tests includes re-tests, making it unclear how many of the state’s roughly 94,000 inmates have been tested at least once.

Corrections officials on Thursday also reported that 261 staff members across the state have tested positive for the virus, but they will not say how many workers have been tested for the virus.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s when Florida’s theme parks will reopen