Doug Broxson, Melony Bell draw Democratic opponents

Gulf Breeze Sen. Doug Broxson and Fort Meade Rep. Melony Bell won’t have clear paths to reelection this year.

Mary Esther Democrat Karen Butler opened a campaign account this week to challenge Broxson in Senate District 1, which is made up of Escambia, Santa Rosa and part of Okaloosa counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Broxson had raised $222,178 for his reelection campaign as of April 30, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, Bartow Democrat James Davis opened an account to challenge Bell in House District 56, which is made up of DeSoto, Hardee and part of Polk counties.

Bell had raised $84,125 for her reelection bid as of April 30.