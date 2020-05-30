Connect with us

Workers to gradually return to Ashley Moody’s offices

State offices have been closed since March.

on

A quarter of the employees in the state Attorney General’s Office will have the option to return to in-office work starting on Tuesday.

Lauren Cassidy, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Ashley Moody, said up to 25 percent of department staff members may return to offices on a “voluntary basis.” High-risk people will continue to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, she added.

“Our offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach are excluded at this time,” Cassidy noted. “Additionally, masks will be required and provided in communal spaces.”

Hand sanitizers will also be made available to staff who return to the offices, she said.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have had by far the most cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The decision for a gradual return to the offices was done in consultation with University of Florida medical professionals, Cassidy said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis began allowing many businesses to reopen May 4 after a shutdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

___

Reprinted with permission from The News Service of Florida.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

