Judge refuses to dismiss ballot fight

McCallum contended that voters should decide the winner of the race.

on

A Leon County circuit judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to bar a North Florida state-attorney candidate from appearing on the November ballot.

Judge Angela Dempsey last week issued a two-page order denying a request by Democrat Beverly McCallum to dismiss the lawsuit filed by McCallum’s Republican opponent, Brian Kramer.

McCallum and Kramer qualified in April to run for the open state attorney post in the 8th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties.

But Kramer quickly filed the lawsuit, alleging that McCallum did not meet a constitutional requirement that state attorneys be members of The Florida Bar for the previous five years.

While McCallum is a longtime attorney, Kramer’s argument is based on a 15-day suspension she received in December from the Florida Supreme Court.

In her motion to dismiss, McCallum disputed Kramer’s constitutional arguments and contended that voters should decide the winner of the race. Dempsey held a hearing last week before denying McCallum’s motion.

She is scheduled to hold another hearing on June 23.

___

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?