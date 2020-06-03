Connect with us

Plan for remote civil jury trials moves forward

Court won’t ask justices to take up rental platform fight

Florida civil unrest could stall economic recovery from COVID-19

Orlando Police Chief says rocks, bottles, a brick prompted tear gas

Gov. DeSantis wants accountability for George Floyd; deploying 500 guardsmen to D.C.

'Default yes': Governor stumps for political convention action ... Republican and Democrat alike

“The move toward remote ‘virtual’ hearings is a major historical shift in state court operations.”

In part of what the Florida Supreme Court describes as a “major historical shift,” five judicial circuits have been tapped for a pilot program aimed at using remote technology to conduct civil jury trials.

The program comes as Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady has suspended in-person civil and criminal jury trials through at least July 2 because of concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.

Canady last month issued an order that set up the pilot program, with the Supreme Court on Wednesday announcing the five judicial circuits that will take part.

They are the 4th Judicial Circuit, made up of Duval, Clay and Nassau counties; the 7th Judicial Circuit, made up of St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia counties; the 9th Judicial Circuit, made up of Orange and Osceola counties; the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County; and the 20th Judicial Circuit, made up of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

While jury trials have been suspended throughout the state, judges are using online technology and conference calls to conduct many types of proceedings.

The announcement Wednesday indicated that a workgroup that has been looking at the issue also could make suggestions for greater future use of the technology.

“The move toward remote ‘virtual’ hearings is a major historical shift in state court operations, which have relied heavily on in-person proceedings in the 175 years since Florida became a state in 1845,” the announcement said. “Canady also has asked the workgroup to make suggestions for remote procedures and other changes that can continue even after the pandemic is over, where beneficial to litigants and other justice stakeholders.”

Republished with permission of the News Service of Florida.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

