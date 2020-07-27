Connect with us

April Griffin faces ethics complaint over previous financial disclosures

April Griffin wants to collect Hillsborough County taxes, though she is often delinquent in her own.

The complaint reignites a battle with a political foe.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector candidate April Griffin is accused of leaving out required information on a previous financial disclosure. 

Griffin, who previously served on the Hillsborough County School Board, has also come under fire for delinquent property taxes on a home she and her husband own. Payments over the course of ten years were each paid approximately one year late, but all were eventually settled. 

Jason Ferger, who has a history with Griffin from her time on the school board, filed the complaint. 

Ferger provides documents showing Griffin failed to disclose the names and addresses of creditors under liabilities in her financial disclosures from 2014 through 2017. 

In each of the disclosures listed, Griffin records three liabilities — a home on West Henry Ave., a home on East 113th Ave. and credit cards. 

The disclosures include the amount of liability, most recently $160,000 for the house on West Henry Ave., $300,000 for the home on East 113th Ave. and $20,000 in credit card debt. However, Griffin does not include who the money is owed to, a requirement in the liabilities section of the disclosure. 

Ferger’s history with Griffin extends to when she served on the Hillsborough County School Board, where the two had a heated relationship. 

Ferger created a Facebook group where he frequently criticized Griffin. Griffin claimed he was engaged in a smear campaign and working with then colleague Melissa Snively on the Hillsborough County School Board Whistleblower Facebook page.

Ferger directed his ire most frequently against Griffin, Cindy Stuart and Susan Valdes, three board members who voted to fire former Schools Superintendent MaryEllen Elia in 2015.

He publicly denied Griffin’s accusation that he was friends with Snively, and Snively did not comment on their relationship, according to the Tampa Bay Times. 

“This is just a continuation of that harassment and politically motivated,” Griffin said in a message to Florida Politics. “I served 12 years as a school board member and never had any ethics complaints. I have not been served with any formal complaint and will not respond to unfounded allegations that stem back 6 years.”

Griffin is running for Hillsborough County Tax Collector against fellow Democrat Nancy Millan in the Aug. 18 primary. The winner will face Republican candidate TK Matthew in the November general election.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

