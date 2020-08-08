Orlando Hispanic Chamber poll backs Joe Biden, mostly Democrats

More than 1,000 Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando members cast their preferences for Joe Biden for President and for the reelections of Stephanie Murphy, Darren Soto, and Val Demings for Congress.

The straw poll was conducted online over two weeks following the chamber’s July 23, virtual political hobnob that attracted more than 4,000 live viewers and more than 20,000 people in various visits. In the poll, 1,040 people cast votes for either one of the Democrats or for one of the Republicans running for each federal, state or county offices in Orange County.

Results released Friday by the chamber Friday denoted winners of primaries, and the winners of general elections if one candidate got more than 50% of the votes.

In most cases, Democrats won the most votes and incumbents won. Latino candidates also tended to do well.

“Although the results of the straw poll are not scientific, they reflect the voting tendencies of the Hispanic business community,” the chamber wrote in a news release.

“HCCMO wrote a new chapter in the history of Central Florida’s politics by connecting thousands of Hispanic voters with candidates in our recent virtual event. Our Straw Poll participation increased drastically, allowing us to see where our community stands with the candidates and issues,” said Gaby Ortigoni, the chamber’s president. “Our main goal is to provide Central Florida’s Hispanic community information to motivate them to vote and access to the candidates that represent different parties and views so as voters, they can make their own educated decision when they cast their vote.”

In the poll, Biden took 56% of the votes, compared with 44% for Republican President Donald Trump.

Murphy took 60% in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, while Leo Valentin won the Republican primary, getting 20% compared with 10% for Richard Goble, and 9% for Yukong Zhao.

Soto took 59% in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, while Jose Castillo placed first in the Republican primary poll with 15%, followed by Sergio Ortiz with 13%, Bill Olson with 8%, and Chris Wright, 5%.

Demings took 56% in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, with Vennia Francois taking 29% in the Republican primary poll, followed by Willie Montague with 14%.

One upset: Democratic challenger Jim Kennedy took the majority of votes in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, while incumbent Rep. Bill Posey at least won the Republican primary with 34% compared with 4% for primary challenger Scott Caine.

If there were any other surprises, they might include Florida House District 49, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith squeaked by Republican challenger Robert Prater, 51%-49%.

Perhaps another: Rep. Geraldine Thompson topped Andy Farrell in the Democratic primary for House District 44, but did not win overall. Bruno Portigliatti also attracted 36%, outpolling Frank Blanco‘s 18% in the Republican primary.

In Florida Senate contests, Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy topped Republican Joshua Adams 60%-40%. Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart topped Republican Joshua Anderson 58%-42%; and Democratic Sen. Victor Torres topped Republican Lou Minnis 54%-41%.

In other Florida House contests, Republican former Rep. Bob Cortes defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil 57%-43% in House District 30.

Debra Kaplan topped Crissy Stiles 38%-22% in the Democratic primary for House District 31, while Keith Truenow out-polled Steven Novakovic in the Republican primary, 22%-18%.

Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani drew 54% in House District 47, while Jeremy Sisson bested Kevin Morenski 36%-9% in the Republican primary.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago came out on top in the Democratic primary in the open race for House District 48 with 22%, compared with 18% each for Julio Rocha and Daisy Morales, 10% for Nelson Pena, and 1% for Tony Tsonis. Republican Jesus Martinez got 32% in HD 48.

Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia topped Democrat Nina Yoakum 60%-40% in House District 50.

In Orange County Commission races, Commissioner Betsy VanderLey outpolled Nicole Wilson 58%-41% in District 1. Commissioner Mayra Uribe received 49% to former Commissioner Pete Clarke‘s 43% and Bill Moore‘s 8% in District 3. Commissioner Emily Bonilla got 39% while former state Rep. Mike Miller received 32% and Anjali Vaya 29% in District 5. Those races are nonpartisan, so if no one gets more than 50%, a runoff election would be held in November between the top two.

For the contentious Orange County Property Appraiser’s election, former Rep. Amy Mercado drew 46% of the vote, incumbent Property Appraiser Rick Singh 29%, and Khalid Muneer 25%. They are all Democrats.

The straw poll offered a reelection to Sheriff John Mina, who picked up 52%, compared with 38% for Joe Lopez, 7% for Andrew Darling, and 2% each for Eric McIntyre and Darryl Sheppard.