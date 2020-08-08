April Griffin’s antics aren’t fit for the Tax Collector’s office

It didn’t take long for April Griffin to prove she ran for school board to serve her own interests, rather than do what’s best for Hillsborough County students.

Early in her first term, Griffin walked out of a meeting in a huff. Not an official meeting. A team-building one.

When fellow board member Jennifer Faliero offered her a snippet of advice — that she start engaging in the discussion or get out — Griffin took the latter option, gathering her stuff and storming out the door.

She even vowed never to attend another team-building meeting.

Most saw it for what it was. Her tantrum produced headlines such as “Teamwork training up in smoke” and “Team Building Turns Ugly For School Board.”

Griffin, however, enjoys cherry picking emails from supporters who, confoundingly, appreciate her juvenile behavior.

“Remember we voted you in for change; you may seem alone in those meetings, but we are behind you. Stay courageous,” one email she received said.

It’s a recurring theme for Griffin. If anyone challenges her in the slightest, she shuts down and walks out. It would be euphemistic, but one could call it a dereliction of duty.

Yet Griffin would have Hillsborough voters believe throwing in the towel is somehow a hallmark of public service.

Now she’s running for Hillsborough Tax Collector, and it should be clear to all that Griffin’s behavior on the school board won’t translate well to the Tax Collector’s office.

There isn’t a panel of Tax Collectors. There won’t be a half-dozen others to carry out necessary public work when Griffin decides she’s had enough and needs to retreat to the echo chamber that perpetuates her immaturity. No, there will just be a job that doesn’t get done.