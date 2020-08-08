April Griffin’s vendetta against former superintendent cost taxpayers $1M

When former Hillsborough School Board member April Griffin has an axe to grind, she doesn’t care how much her actions will cost taxpayers.

Need proof? In 2015, she sat through an hours long meeting where more than 70 speakers extolled the virtues of Hillsborough County school superintendent MaryEllen Elia. She didn’t listen to a word. She knew the moment she walked into the room that she would vote to fire Elia without cause.

She didn’t have the courage to admit it, though, saying “the people I represent, my bosses, are unhappy.”

Elia accepted the decision with class, expressing pride in the work she had done and hope that the district would move forward as she was flanked by district staff of all levels who wore red in support of her.

The firing wasn’t simply unjust — it was expensive.

Griffin’s followed through on her vendetta despite Elia being under contract for three years, and knowing that ousting her would cost the district upwards of $1 million.

To Griffin, paying a superintendent who was considered effective far and wide was a drain on tax payers, despite it costing nearly the same to eliminate her as keep her and her experience working for the benefit of Hillsborough students.

Now Griffin is running for Tax Collector. The job, as the title implies, is to collect taxes.

Griffin has shown in her personal life that she barely bothers to pay her own taxes; professionally, she has demonstrated a willingness to dump taxpayer money into vengeance. The one thing she hasn’t shown is an ability to do the job she’s running for.