‘NICA’ goes to appeals court in Medicaid payment case

A Florida program that pays for medical care of children who suffer neurological injuries at birth has gone to a federal appeals court in a case involving questions about whether costs were inappropriately shifted to Medicaid.

The Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association and the Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Plan filed an appeal last week at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas refused to dismiss the whistleblower case.

The judge’s Sept. 8 ruling said Veronica Arven and the estate of Theodore Arven III filed the federal false-claims lawsuit last year on their behalf and on behalf of the federal government, which pays for a large portion of Medicaid.

Dimitrouleas wrote that, under law, Medicaid is supposed to be a payer of “last resort” for Medicaid expenses. The case involves questions about whether Medicaid is paying costs that would otherwise be covered by the program commonly known as NICA, according to the ruling. NICA has argued, in part, that it is an “arm of the state” and should be shielded from the lawsuit.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.