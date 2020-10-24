Mike Fernandez injects money into ballot measure

Connect with us

Mike Fernandez is floating the constitutional amendment for an open-primary system.

The South Florida businessman put another $1.2 million behind Amendment 3.

South Florida businessman Mike Fernandez has injected $1.2 million into the campaign to pass a proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp the state’s primary-election system.

Fernandez and a related firm, MBF Family Investments Ltd., contributed the money this week to the political committee All Voters Vote, according to a newly filed finance report.

Fernandez has been the main financial backer of the committee, which is trying to pass what appears as Amendment 3 on the November ballot.

The proposal seeks to overhaul Florida’s primary election system by allowing voters to cast ballots in primary elections regardless of party affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election.

The newly filed finance report also indicates All Voters Vote has spent about $1.249 million this month, with most of the money going to advertising-related expenses. The amendment has been opposed by the state Republican and Democratic parties.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

