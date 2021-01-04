Connect with us

Federal

Donald Trump rewarding allies Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom

Federal Headlines

Three Florida members of Congress signal they won't certify Joe Biden win

Federal

Donald Trump rewarding allies Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan with Medal of Freedom

Trump has been rewarding supporters before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

on

President Donald Trump is set to present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to two of his most outspoken congressional allies, California Rep. Devin Nunes and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, as he looks to reward loyalists with just over two weeks left in his term.

The White House confirmed that Trump would present Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday. The former chair of the House Intelligence Committee has been an ardent backer of Trump’s during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the President’s 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House.

In a statement, the White House credited Nunes with uncovering “the greatest scandal in American history,” referencing Nunes’ efforts to discredit the election interference investigation.

U.S. intelligence agencies and multiple congressional committees concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the aim of boosting Trump’s candidacy. Several Trump aides and associates, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, were convicted or pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the course of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Flynn, among others, was issued a presidential pardon last month.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by President John F. Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an “especially meritorious contribution” to national security, world peace or ”cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

The award comes as Trump has been rewarding supporters with the perks and prestige associated with serving on a host of federal advisory boards and commissions before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

Jordan, one of the GOP leaders trying to undermine confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden, is expected to receive the award next week. Trump’s intent to present the award to the lawmakers was first reported by The Washington Post.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine