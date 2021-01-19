Polk County deputy arrested for threats related to Capitol insurrection

A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged in regard to written threats made related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The office confirmed the arrest, made by the agency, with Florida Politics. It is unclear who the arrested deputy is.

The office does not yet have the affidavit or any further information to provide. Sheriff Grady Judd will be hosting a news conference at 5 p.m. to provide additional information.

The U.S. Capitol riots led by supporters of President Donald Trump resulted in the death of five individuals, including a Capitol police officer. The insurrection has caused national alert, especially ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.