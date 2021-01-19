Polk County deputy arrested for threats related to Capitol insurrection

Connect with us

Pundits say Washington is looking like a 'war zone.' Those who have been in war zones say 'no way.' Image via AP.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be providing more information at 5 p.m.

A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged in regard to written threats made related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The office confirmed the arrest, made by the agency, with Florida Politics. It is unclear who the arrested deputy is.

The office does not yet have the affidavit or any further information to provide. Sheriff Grady Judd will be hosting a news conference at 5 p.m. to provide additional information.

The U.S. Capitol riots led by supporters of President Donald Trump resulted in the death of five individuals, including a Capitol police officer. The insurrection has caused national alert, especially ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. 

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    January 19, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Polk county home of Publix! Not surprised a bit.

