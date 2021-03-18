Push to expand optometrist scope-of-practice challenged

Amid the pandemic, there’s been a push to expand health care access on several fronts. Some efforts do make sense. Others, not so much.

There are some convincing arguments for allowing optometrists to perform certain eye surgeries and prescribe medications, but a lot of the appeal they engender is being challenged.

A refresher for those unfamiliar with the difference between optometrists and ophthalmologists.

Optometrists are eye care professionals that are licensed to prescribe corrective lenses and have limited prescription powers, that mostly encompass topical medications such as eye drops. They hold doctorates in optometry.

Ophthalmologists are medical doctors who specialize in eye care. They attend medical school, complete a residency in the specialty, and spend three years in surgical training to ensure they are equipped with the skills necessary to perform in the OR.

Supporters of the latest scope-of-practice expansion — HB 631 and SB 876 — like to point to health care access as a reason to allow optometrists to perform many of the same functions as ophthalmologists.

But it’s not exactly hard to find an ophthalmologist. In fact, data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid shows the vast majority of Floridians (96%) are within a 30-minute drive to an ophthalmologist. Helping 4% of the state isn’t nothing, but it’s by no means a health care access crisis, especially for elective procedures.

Another misconception about the proposed legislation is that optometrists would only be able to perform a few surgeries, and none of them “invasive.” They’re quick and simple, proponents say, sometimes with a tone suggesting an ophthalmologist wouldn’t don scrubs to perform them.

This should be common knowledge but holding a scalpel to someone’s eye or firing a high-powered laser into their cornea is always dangerous and most certainly is invasive. Even among the most steady-handed ophthalmologist, there is at least some risk a procedure could go wrong. If optometrists are allowed to perform surgery, the odds of injury would surely be higher.

Take a look at some of the procedures that would be authorized.

But aren’t physician assistants and nurse practitioners allowed to perform these same surgeries without an ophthalmologist over their shoulder?

The bills’ advocates say yes. Florida law, however, requires that PAs and NPs only practice under the supervision of a medical doctor.

Ophthalmological physician assistants are a rarity — there are only 80 in the country and only six in Florida

Simply put, there’s no way to become an experienced surgeon without completing years of extensive clinical education and training.

Despite the risk, the Senate bill has started moving forward albeit with tepid support. Members at the next stop, the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, would do well to give this bill a close look before letting it continue its march to the chamber floor.