March 27, 2021
Clearwater business owes $47K in rent amid claims of COVID-19 struggles
Image via AP.

The local renovation business shut down for two months in 2020 after being deemed "non-essential."

A Clearwater home improvement business is facing $47,000 in charges of owed rent after enduring pandemic woes that halted operations. 

Dee’s Home Improvement Warehouse, owned by 47-year-old Pat Dean DeFalco, was a Clearwater company that sold custom cabinets, vanities and related home-improvement merchandise. The business was, until recently, stationed at a location owned by Space Center Property, which is now suing them for almost a year’s worth of back rent.

In an eviction lawsuit, Space Center alleges that Dee’s hasn’t paid rent since June 2020, and that it owes it a total of $47,000 in back rent through March of this year.

However, it’s unclear just how Dee’s might make up the unpaid rent — the local renovation business faced a mandatory shutdown for two months near the start of the pandemic after being deemed “non-essential,” but when owner DeFalco applied for a $5,000 CARES Act grant designed to help small businesses, he was denied, according to a report from News Channel 8

DeFalco told the news agency that Pinellas County deputies told him the business was “non-essential” retail, which led to him shuttering the doors. Then in June, when he applied for the grant, DeFalco was told he was ineligible to receive the money because, according to the county, his business was actually essential.

“I just couldn’t believe that the same entity that’s telling me I am not essential, then later on telling me I am,” DeFalco told News Channel 8. 

Now, the business owner is facing nearly $50,000 in unpaid rent, according to a lawsuit filed in mid-March by Space Center Properties. The home improvement company initially moved into the Space Center owned property in 2016.

But, it may be more difficult to sort things out than originally expected — the business itself, Dee’s Home Improvement Warehouse, appears to have shut down. Instead, a new company owned by DeFalco, Dee’s Kitchen Bathroom Cabinets & Stone, has opened up about two miles away from the Space Center site. It’s currently unclear how this may affect the lawsuit, if at all. 

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

