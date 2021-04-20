Gov. DeSantis signs online sales tax plan

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the online sales tax bill into law, answering the question of whether he would act on the bill or let it roll into law without his John Hancock.

Lawmakers passed the bill earlier this month, finalizing Republican legislative leadership’s plan to require online retailers to collect sales tax. An estimated $1 billion in revenue would come from the new enforcement of sales taxes technically already owed on purchases Floridians make from out-of-state sellers, but which few Floridians pay.

DeSantis had until midnight to sign or veto the bill into law or else it would have gone into effect without his signature. Lawmakers sent him the bill on April 12. He waited until one hour left in the day Monday to send the alert that he had signed the measure.

DeSantis never signaled his support for the plan. If anything, he voiced his opposition.

The Governor’s budget recommendations for the 2021-22 fiscal year did not include e-fairness legislation. When asked in January about fully implementing the online sales tax, the Governor told reporters, “There’s no tax increases in our budget. We’re not going to do that.”

Yet supporters contend the bill is not a tax increase since people technically owe the state the money already. Consumers are currently supposed to send sales taxes directly to the Department of Financial Services in a separate check. Under the new plan, out-of-state sellers would begin collecting those taxes for consumers, as in a conventional purchase.

Regardless, Republican critics like Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Anthony Rodriguez and a slim majority of Democrats — who had backed the measure until it got tied to restocking the unemployment trust fund — have tried to portray the bill as a tax increase. In a last-ditch effort to kill the bill in the Senate, Democratic Leader Gary Farmer raised an objection, arguing it was a tax increase that required a supermajority vote but was overruled.

As the bill was written in January, the additional revenue would have gone into general revenue, but the plan is now “revenue neutral.” Republican legislative leadership’s latest deal includes using the additional revenue to replenish the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund to prevent a tax hike on businesses. And a measure added in an amendment approved this month would use the additional revenue to lower commercial rent taxes once the unemployment trust fund is refilled.

“This basically makes the bill revenue neutral forever,” said bill sponsor Sen. Joe Gruters.

Proponents for e-fairness legislation, including the bill’s House sponsors, Reps. Chuck Clemons and Chip LaMarca, argue it will level the playing field for local and brick-and-mortar businesses, who compete against online businesses who don’t list the tax in their final sale total.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce lauded the measure, as did Florida TaxWatch. The Florida Retail Federation thanked the Governor for signing it into law.

“Through the passage of SB 50, Governor DeSantis and legislative leaders have acknowledged the pivotal role that the retail industry plays in supporting Florida’s families,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “With this measure signed into law, all businesses can compete on a level playing field and continue to support the 2.7 million Floridians who work in the retail industry. Thank you, Governor DeSantis for your leadership and for providing meaningful relief to Florida retail businesses.”

Democrats support the underlying e-fairness legislation, but opposed directing those funds to help businesses, arguing it would lower taxes on businesses on the backs of consumers. They instead supported using the revenue to increase unemployment benefits.

If DeSantis had vetoed the bill, the Legislature in theory would have had the votes to overturn his decision. It passed the House by a 93-24 vote, and the Senate by a 27-12, indicating enough support in both chambers to reach the two-thirds threshold to overturn a veto.

Of the 45 states that charge sales taxes, only Florida and Missouri haven’t forced them on online sales since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared that path. Florida will will join the rest when the law goes into effect in July.