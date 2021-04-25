Val Demings confirms considering run for Governor or Senate — or House Speaker

U.S. Rep. Vel Demings confirmed to CBS she’s considering running for Senate or Governor. But she’s also not dismissing suggestions she could some day be Speaker of the House.

During an interview with The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart, Demings spoke to a range of issues including police reform. But the newsiest moments came at the end of the interview as Capehart asked her on air about reports she could seek higher office.

“I am seriously considering running, Jonathan,” she said. “I have received calls and texts and messages from people all over the state asking me to run because they feel that they are not represented and their voices are not heard. And I believe that every Floridian deserves to have representation regardless of the color of their skin, where they live, how much money they have in the bank, their sexual orientation or their religion. And so I am seriously considering it and I will certainly let you know.”

Demings said the same in a statement to Florida Politics this week.

“I am strongly considering a statewide race and grateful for the countless messages of support and encouragement that I have received from people in every part of Florida,” she said Friday.

Capehart pressed on whether she’s more likely to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis for Governor or Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat in the U.S. Senate. Both Republicans are expected to seek re-election.

“I want to go, Jonathan, to the position where I can do the most good and be the most effective and do the most work,” Demings said. “My home state of Florida deserves that.”

Either way, there will likely be a Democratic primary awaiting her entry into a statewide run. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Pinellas Democrat and a former Governor, are both expected to run for Governor. U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Winter Park Democrat, has made several moves signaling a run for Senate.

Regardless, Demings sounded confident and said she won’t linger on rumored candidate lists for long.

“I’m talking to my family and others about it,” she said. “I’ll make a decision soon.”

Capehart also noted there may yet be reason for Demings to stick around in the House of Representatives. He cited reporting in Susan Page’s new book on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and The Lessons of Power.” In it, Demings gets listed a possible successor for Pelosi as the most powerful member of the House.

Demings held to the same talking point there.

“I want to go where I can do the greatest work and meet the greater good,” she said. “I’m honored that my name came up. I’m going to keep working hard and seeing where that hard work takes me.”